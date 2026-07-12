WASHINGTON, July 12. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has ordered to lowers American flags to honor Republican Senator Lindsey Graham (designated as a terrorist and extremist in Russia) who died at the age of 71.

"In honor of the remarkable life and achievements of Senator Lindsey Graham, a dear friend of mine, and a truly great man, who achieved so much for our Country, and his beloved Home State of South Carolina, I am ordering all American Flags throughout the United States lowered to Half Mast until Saturday evening at 6 P.M. (10:00 p.m. GMT on July 18)," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Graham, who was known for his tough anti-Russian stance, died on July 11. Along with anti-Russian activities, the senator actively supported Israel and strongly advocated the US military campaign against Iran.