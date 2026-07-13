EU sanctions VK, Max messenger

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. The European Union has imposed sanctions on technology holding VK and the legal entity behind the Max messenger, according to EU documents.

The EU said the sanctions against VK were imposed because the company is the parent of Communication Platform LLC, the developer of the national Max messenger.

The sanctions also target Communication Platform LLC itself. Earlier this year, the company changed its name to Max LLC. The EU cited a number of allegations against the Max messenger to justify its inclusion on the sanctions list.

In addition, the EU imposed sanctions on Elena Bagudina, whom it identifies as "CEO of Communication Platform LLC, a subsidiary of VK." According to Russia's Unified State Register of Legal Entities, the CEO of the legal entity, which has been renamed Max LLC, is Farit Khusnoyarov.

The EU sanctions provide for the freezing of companies' assets if any are found in Europe, while individuals are also subject to an EU entry ban.