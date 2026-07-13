MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operators of Russia’s Battlegroup South have destroyed a Ukrainian transport and ground robotic system in Druzhkovka, disrupting ammunition delivery and personnel rotation, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"During aerial reconnaissance along logistics routes near the Druzhkovka settlement, operators of a separate unmanned systems troops battalion, the 6th Motorized Rifle Division of the Battlegroup South’s 77th Separate Motorized Rifle Regiment, detected a pickup truck, an ATV, and a ground-based robotic system of the Ukrainian armed forces carrying supplies. The target coordinates were transmitted to strike UAV crews that attacked the equipment, disrupting the rotation of enemy personnel at positions and the delivery of ammunition to Ukrainian units," the statement reads.

In addition, Battlegroup South UAV operators struck Ukrainian drone control posts in Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka and Nikolaypolye, which the enemy had deployed in abandoned residential buildings and forest belts.