Russian strikes hit Odtrans logistics center, Odessa port infrastructure

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces struck infrastructure facilities and the Odtrans logistics center at the Odessa Commercial Sea Port, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

As previously reported by the ministry, last night, the Russian armed forces carried out group strikes using long-range air-launched precision weapons and attack drones. As a result, port infrastructure facilities in Odessa and Chernomorsk, Odessa Region, used for unloading and storing military cargo, fuel, and lubricants, as well as sea vessels delivering these supplies to Ukrainian ports, were hit.

"The following facilities were hit in the Odessa Region: infrastructure used for unloading and storing military cargo at the port of Odessa (state enterprise Odessa Commercial Sea Port), as well as the logistics center of the Odtrans transport company, which carries military freight," the ministry said.