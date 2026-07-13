Kremlin spokesman describes 'coalition of the willing' as coalition of warmongers

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. The so-called "Coalition of the Willing" seeks not peace but instead a continuation of war, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"I would call it a coalition of warmongers. This group of countries does not want peace but rather a continuation of war," he pointed out, commenting on a "Coalition of the Willing" meeting, which is expected to discuss support for Ukraine later in the day.

Peskov also stressed that the group’s members were misguided by the greatest illusion that it’s possible to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia. "This is why it’s a coalition of the misguided and a coalition of warmongers," he concluded.