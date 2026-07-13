MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Olga Stefanishina submitted a resignation request due to personal circumstances last week, and Vladimir Zelensky has approved it, the Ukrainian agency UNN reported.

At the same time, Verkhovna Rada deputy Aleksey Goncharenko (listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia) reported on his Telegram channel that Stefanishina had already returned to Kiev several days ago. According to his sources, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) may bring charges against her.

It is expected that the new ambassador to the US will be Yulia Sviridenko, who is leaving her post as Ukrainian Prime Minister.