At least 13 Iranian cities come under US strikes — media

DOHA, July 13. /TASS/. The US army struck at least 13 Iranian cities during a new wave of attacks on the Islamic Republic, the NourNews agency said.

According to the report, the strikes targeted the cities of Abadan, Ahvaz, Bandar Abbas, Bandar-e Mahshahr, Behbahan, Bushehr, Jask, Dezful, Qeshm, Sirik, Khondab, Khorramshahr and Andimeshk.

No information on casualties from the airstrikes has been reported.

Earlier, the US Central Command said American forces had launched another wave of strikes against targets in Iran.