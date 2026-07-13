Another prisoner exchange with Ukraine to take place soon — Russian ombudswoman

YEKATERINBURG, July 13. /TASS/. Another prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine will take place soon but its exact date will not be announced so as not to derail the process, Russian human rights ombudswoman Yana Lantratova said.

"I can only say that this [prisoner exchange] will be carried out soon. We don’t say when for two reasons: first, to prevent [the agreement] breaking down, and, second, not to give false hope and under no circumstances to disappoint the families who are waiting for their loved ones. This is a very delicate matter," she said.

According to the ombudswoman, the new list of those to be exchanged with Ukraine includes both servicemen and civilians. "I have established communication channels with the Ukrainian side. <…> We are currently working on a new list for the swap, separately for the military and for civilians. I hope it will take place soon," she said, adding that 550 Russian servicemen were released form Ukrainian captivity in May and June.