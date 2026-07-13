Three killed in Moscow region as Russian air defenses shoot down 342 drones in past night

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Over the past night, air defenses intercepted and destroyed 342 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

Three people were killed and three others were injured as a drone crashed in the settlement of Pionersky in Istra outside Moscow. In Solnechnogorsk, two people were injured after a drone hit an apartment building.

TASS has collected key details about the impact.

Scope

- Between 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 p.m. GMT) on July 12 and 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (5:00 a.m. GMT) on July 13, alert air defense capabilities intercepted and eliminated 342 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

- Namely, drones were downed over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Moscow, Oryol, Rostov, Ryazan, Tula, Vladimir, and Volgograd Regions, as well as the republics of Crimea and Adygea, the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, the ministry specified.

- Air defenses shot down 50 UAVs flying toward Moscow, the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergey Sobyanin, wrote on Max channel.

- According to him, since 8:30 p.m. Moscow time (5:30 p.m. GMT) on July 12, more than 350 enemy drones have targeted the Moscow Region.

- Air defenses and electronic warfare systems jammed and repelled 81 drone attacks over the Moscow Region, Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov wrote on Max channel.

- Namely, drones were downed over the Odintsovo, Naro-Fominsk, Ruza, Ramenskoye, Mozhaisk, Volokolamsk, Chekhov, Ozery, Istra, Podolsk, Stupino, Domodedovo, Solnechnogorsk, and Kolomna municipalities.

- Overnight, air defenses destroyed four drones in a Maikop suburb in Adygea, the head of the Russian North Caucasus Republic, Murat Kumpilov, reported via Telegram.

- Another three Ukrainian drones were shot down in the skies over the Tula Region, Governor Dmitry Milyayev reported on Max channel.

- Earlier, he said the Russian Defense Ministry’s units had destroyed six Ukrainian drones.

Moscow Region affected

- Three people were killed and three others were injured as a drone crashed in the settlement of Pionersky in Istra outside Moscow, Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov said on his channel on Max.

- Later, he said two people were injured after a drone hit an apartment building in Solnechnogorsk.

- A wall and windows in the building were damaged.

- Also, two private homes in the village of Babkino in the Istra municipality sustained damage.

- In Mozhaisk, the window sill and glass panes of two windows in an apartment building were damaged, with no injuries reported.

- Prosecutors said the Moscow Region came under attack using fixed-wing UAVs on Sunday night.

- Emergency services are working at the scenes.

- The Main Investigation Department of the Russian Investigative Committee (IC) opened a criminal case into the terrorist attack, IC Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said.

- A legal assessment will be given to actions by the commanders of Ukrainian units implicated in these terrorist attacks, she stressed.

- Five houses were destroyed and five cars were damaged as a result of criminal actions by Ukrainian armed formations in Pionersky in the Istra municipality, Petrenko specified.

- A search for an elderly woman who may have been trapped under the rubble is currently underway.

Impact on other regions

- A blaze occurred on the premises of an industrial site in the homestead of Vyazniki in the Stavropol Region, Governor Vladimir Vladimirov reported via Max.

- Firefighting squads and other emergency services are working at the scene.

- According to operational data, no one has been injured.

- As many as 39 people were evacuated as a drone crashed in Vladimir, damaging glass panes at an apartment in a residential building there, Governor Alexander Avdeyev wrote on Max channel.

- A blaze caused by falling drone debris was reported at a plant in the Temryuk District of the Krasnodar Region. No injuries have been reported, the southern Russian region’s operational headquarters reported on Max channel.

- Fragments of a drone fell on the premises of a private home in the settlement of Ilyich; glass panes and a wall were damaged, and an outbuilding caught fire as a result. The fire was promptly extinguished.

- Fragments of a UAV damaged a hangar with equipment on the premises of a business in the Belorechensk District, with no injuries reported.