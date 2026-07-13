Greta Thunberg, other activists glue themselves to ground near Rheinmetall’s office

BERLIN, July 13. /TASS/. Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, along with other campaigners, glued herself to the ground in front of the office of the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall AG near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, police said on the X social network.

"Right before 8 a.m., over 40 people gathered on Pariser Platz, near an intersection with Ebertstrasse St. Around 40 people glued themselves to the ground there," the statement says.

Around 70 police officers tried to detach them and remove them from the intersection.

The Berliner Zeitung newspaper wrote that the protest, staged by Peacefully against Genocide, is against the work of a Rheinmetall facility in the Wedding district of Berlin and the use of German weapons in the war against the Gaza Strip and other conflict zones.