Russian Armed Forces hit ferry in Chernomorsk port — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces struck a ferry in the port of Chernomorsk, Odessa Region, to reduce the Ukrainian Armed Forces' ability to transport weapons, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The Russian Defense Ministry also released footage of the ferry being hit.

"In order to reduce the ability to transport weapons and military equipment in the Black Sea operational zone, strikes were carried out using a Geran-4 Seeker UAV against a ferry in the port of Chernomorsk. The target was hit," the ministry said.