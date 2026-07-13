LUGANSK, July 13. /TASS/. The number of Ukrainian armed forces’ counterattacks near Krasny Liman (Ukrainian name - Liman) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in an attempt to recapture previously lost lines and positions has significantly decreased, military expert Andrey Marochko reported.

"In the Krasny Liman area, Ukrainian militants are focusing on holding their positions, the attempts to retake lost lines and positions have declined several-fold," he wrote on his VKontakte page.

Earlier, Marochko told TASS that Ukrainian soldiers, dressed in civilian clothes, are attempting to flee from Krasny Liman.