Russian forces hammer military infrastructure at Ukraine’s Chernomorsk Port

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered overnight strikes at Ukraine’s Chernomorsk Port, hitting infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian army, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

TASS has put together key facts about the strikes.

Continued strikes

- Overnight to July 13, the Russian Armed Forces continued delivering combined strikes by air-launched long-range precision-guided weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

Facilities hit by Russian forces

- The strikes hit port infrastructure facilities at the Chernomorsk Port (the Chernomorsk Commercial Sea Port State Enterprise) used for unloading and storing military cargoes, fuel and lubricants storage tanks, loading racks, a fuel pumping station, an ammunition and missile armament warehouse, and also a container transport control center.

- In addition, the strikes at the Chernomorsk Port hit two ro-ro sea ferries and a container ship carrying cargo for the Ukrainian army, a Project 416 Shostka specialized vessel and a floating dock for storing and launching autonomous unmanned submersible vehicles.

Previous strikes

- Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on July 12 that the Russian Armed Forces had delivered strikes on a ferry at the Chernomorsk Port in the Odessa Region to degrade the Ukrainian army’s potential to transport weapons.

- In addition, the strikes targeted a seiner re-equipped for launching uncrewed boats and a patrol boat, and also a dry cargo ship.

- All the designated targets were hit, the ministry reported.