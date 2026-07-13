DONETSK, July 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have virtually ceased using their artillery in counter-battery fire in the Krasny Liman direction and are primarily using drones, said a Giatsint-S self-propelled gun crew member of the 72nd Artillery Brigade within Russia’s Battlegroup West’s 25th Combined Arms Army, call sign Dollar.

"The artillery on that side is no longer firing at us. As far as I understand, we’ve suppressed it, now it’s only drones. Things have calmed down," the serviceman said.

Crews of Russian 152-mm self-propelled guns of the Battlegroup West carry out fire missions daily, supporting assault units and destroying targets at ranges of over 25 kilometers. Thus, during one of the missions, artillerymen destroyed a camouflaged enemy stronghold with a Ukrainian drone control center in a forest belt.