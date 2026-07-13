NATO summit in Ankara was pantomime, where leaders said absurd things — EUObserver

BRUSSELS, July 13. /TASS/. The NATO summit in Ankara has become a pantomime with serious leaders saying absurd things, the EUObserver portal wrote.

"Since Donald Trump’s arrival on the international stage, NATO summits have descended into pantomime. Serious actors say and do absurd things to fit the genre. Everyone suspends disbelief during the performance," the portal says. "The Ankara pantomime <…> featured the cartoonish American president as the villain. But it included some other elements too."

According to EUObserver, the possibility of withdrawal of US troops from Europe remained the main unanswered question of the event.

Besides, the summit’s final declaration contained no mention of the date and venue of the next meeting for the first time in many years.

"It could have read ‘Don’t call us, we’ll call you.’ Pantomime is quite tiring. We have our own show now," the article concludes, hinting at potential plans of European nations to create their own system of defense that does not include US military bases.