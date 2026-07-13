Poland transfers 3-9 missiles for Patriot systems to Kiev — Deputy Defense Minister

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Poland supplied between 3 and 9 missiles for Patriot air defense systems to the Ukrainian Armed Forces as part of a collective aid package from a number of NATO countries in the spring of 2026, Deputy Head of the Polish Defense Ministry Cezary Tomczyk said.

"Three to nine - that is exactly how many missiles [for Patriot systems] we transferred to Ukraine," Tomczyk said on RMF FM radio. According to him, Warsaw then received guarantees from the US that the missiles would be replenished tenfold in case of danger.

Earlier, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz decided to declassify details of military aid supplies to Ukraine after several opposition politicians and representatives of President Karol Nawrocki’s administration accused the government of transferring Patriot system missiles to Kiev.