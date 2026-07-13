MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Ukrainians of conscription age who live in Poland should return to Ukraine to replenish the ranks of the armed forces of Ukraine, Polish Defense Minister Wladysіaw Kosiniak-Kamysz has said.

"All young Ukrainians subject to conscription should be in Ukraine and defend their homeland," Kosiniak-Kamysz stated at a press conference broadcast by TVP Info. Furthermore, according to the politician, Ukrainians "driving around in luxury cars" and disturbing public order should also be deported to their homeland.