MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky’s recent announcement of plans to overhaul the Ukrainian government appears to be a strategic move aimed at creating an illusion of progress and alleviating social tensions within the country. In reality, however, Kiev officials are merely swapping positions, and this maneuver is unlikely to bring about any meaningful reforms. Russian Senator Alexander Voloshin, representing the Donetsk People's Republic, expressed this view, emphasizing that such reshuffles are face-lifting moves.

Earlier, Zelensky declared the necessity of replacing the current cabinet and announced his intention to dismiss Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko. Subsequently, Sviridenko confirmed her resignation from the premiership.

"Another reshuffle in Kiev is not about reform," Voloshin stated. "It’s about delay. When the system begins to falter, the authorities pretend to act, buying time and easing pressure. Changing leadership in this context is not a solution but a fa·ade of control. Today, Zelensky resembles less an architect of renewal and more a crisis manager desperately trying to hold together a collapsing structure while diverting attention from internal fractures. The same officials are recycled repeatedly, but the system remains fundamentally unstable."

He further pointed out that the core issue within Kiev’s bureaucracy is a severe personnel shortage. Since 2021, Ukraine’s political landscape has become dominated by a limited circle of familiar figures, with the same officials cycling through government, security, and diplomatic roles. Voloshin argued that this is not genuine elite rotation but stagnation - a clear sign that Zelensky is reluctant to entrust real responsibility to new individuals.

"Talk of a ‘new course’ rings hollow when decisions are still made within the same small clique," Voloshin asserted. "A change in names does not equate to a change in policy. Personnel reshuffles may give the appearance of activity, but they lack substance. No matter how often the pieces are moved, the rules of the game remain unchanged, making the outcome inevitable."

Yulia Sviridenko assumed the role of Ukraine’s prime minister on July 17, 2025, succeeding Denis Shmygal, who currently serves as first deputy prime minister and minister of energy. Following her resignation, Shmygal is expected to become acting prime minister until the Verkhovna Rada appoints a new government.