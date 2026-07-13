FSB thwarts planned drone attacks on Amur, Chelyabinsk military airfields

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. The Federal Security Service (FSB) has foiled planned swarm drone attacks on the "Ukrainka" and "Shagol" military airfields in the Amur and Chelyabinsk regions, which were being prepared by Ukrainian special services, the FSB’s Public Relations Office reported, noting that the perpetrators and accomplices of the planned terrorist attacks have been detained.

The FSB obtained advance intelligence about the delivery by Ukrainian special services to the Bryansk region of FPV drones equipped with warheads and mobile ground control stations, transported in containers on fixed-wing drones and balloons. The drones were then transported in passenger cars with trailers equipped with false bottoms, loaded with household appliances, to the target airfields, where they were assembled and made ready for use in rented garages. The FSB documented all illegal actions.

Seized were 24 FPV drones equipped with neural network control modules of British, American, Canadian, and Swedish production, resistant to electronic warfare, with warheads containing over 1 kg of explosive, as well as 2 mobile ground control stations equipped with self-destruct devices containing 250 grams of explosive each, and communication equipment used to contact Ukrainian handlers.

The thwarted attacks were part of an unprecedentedly large-scale series of sabotage and terrorist acts by Ukrainian special services, which also included assassination attempts against two high-ranking Defense Ministry servicemen and a planned swarm drone attack on the "Rostov-Tsentralny" military airfield.

The Federal Security Service reminded that persons who voluntarily warn authorities or abandon a terrorist act may be exempt from criminal liability under Russian law.