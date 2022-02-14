Study shows safety of combination of AstraZeneca, Sputnik Light jabs, RDIF says

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. A study conducted in Russia and Azerbaijan has demonstrated the safety of a combination of the AstraZeneca and Sputnik Light vaccines, according to a press release by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund), R-Pharm group and AstraZeneca announce interim results of phase II clinical trials to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of the combined use of AstraZeneca's vaccine and the first component of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine (Sputnik Light). According to the interim results of the trials, involving 100 volunteers in Russia and 100 volunteers in Azerbaijan, the vaccines combination demonstrated an acceptable safety profile, which is consistent with the results of previous AstraZeneca vaccine, Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines clinical trials," the statement noted.

It is noted that the monitoring of the volunteers continued for 57 days following the administration of the first dose and demonstrated a good safety profile of the combined use of two jabs. No serious adverse effects related to inoculation have been detected during the observation.

The RDIF, the Gamaleya Center, AstraZeneca and R-Pharm were the first worldwide to launch a program of clinical trials evaluating the combined use of various adenovirus-based vaccines for the prevention of the coronavirus infection. In December 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended a similar approach, also known as heterologous prime booster vaccination, for the use in actual clinical practice. According to the WHO, heterologous vaccination schedules with different jabs allow for greater flexibility of vaccination programs making them more accessible as well as increase the effectiveness of inoculation.