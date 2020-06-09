Watchdog chief says Russia’s coronavirus situation stable

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The coronavirus situation in Russia is stable, the number of new cases is declining, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova said on Tuesday.

"As of today, the situation is stable, there is a steady downward trend in the number of daily cases," she said during a meeting with Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, members of the Presidential Council for the Implementation of State Policy in the Sphere of Protecting Family and Children and representatives of Russian regions.

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.