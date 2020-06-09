Watchdog chief says Russia’s coronavirus situation stable

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The coronavirus situation in Russia is stable, the number of new cases is declining, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova said on Tuesday.
"As of today, the situation is stable, there is a steady downward trend in the number of daily cases," she said during a meeting with Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, members of the Presidential Council for the Implementation of State Policy in the Sphere of Protecting Family and Children and representatives of Russian regions.
