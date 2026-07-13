GENICHESK, July 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces are positioned among residential buildings in Kherson, firing mortars from there and shelling the city themselves, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said in a video posted on his Telegram channel.

"Subscribers sent in a video from Kherson that shows how the Ukrainian armed forces are firing from a portable mortar directly from within the urban area. For the Kiev regime, Kherson and its residents have long been expendable. The troops are positioned among residential buildings, firing from there, putting people in mortal danger, and shelling the city themselves," he wrote.

Saldo emphasized that bloody provocations are the Kiev regime’s favorite method. "And then Ukrainian propaganda, as usual, tries to blame Russia for the consequences," the Kherson Region governor noted.