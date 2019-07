LONDON, July 30. /TASS/. Moscow will not be taking any steps within the next days to reverse its policy concerning the termination of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in a televised interview aired by Sky News on Tuesday.

"We are not going to change anything in our policy in the days to come. We have never done so before, not since we have received a very straightforward US ultimatum," the diplomat said.