Su-24MR reconnaissance plane enters service with air regiment in Russia’s Central Command

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. A Sukhoi Su-24MR (NATO reporting name: Fencer-E) reconnaissance plane has entered service with an air regiment in Russia’s Central Military District, the District’s press office reported on Thursday.

"The Su-24MR has arrived for the composite air division of the 14th Air Force and Air Defense Army of the Central Military District stationed in the Chelyabinsk Region," the press office said in a statement.

The Su-24MR is a tactical reconnaissance plane fitted out with radar reconnaissance equipment and the image-recording capability. It can develop a supersonic speed at extremely low altitudes. For this purpose, the plane’s design offers the variable sweep-wing option. The reconnaissance plane can develop a maximum speed of 1,700 km/h and has a service ceiling of 11,500 meters.