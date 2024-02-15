World Bank estimates over $480 bln needed to rebuild Ukraine

WASHINGTON, February 15. /TASS/. The World Bank (WB) estimates that $486 billion will be needed to rebuild Ukraine in the next 10 years, according to a report published on the organization's website.

The WB calculations are based on information about direct physical damage to buildings and infrastructure of the country for the period from February 24, 2022 to December 31, 2023. The organization notes that the largest costs will be associated with housing construction - more than $80 billion, transportation - almost $74 billion, as well as the restoration of the commercial and industrial sectors ($67.5 billion).

In December, the bank said it had already committed more than $39 billion in emergency financial support for Ukraine. This amount includes commitments and pledges from such donor countries as The United States, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, the Republic of Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Spain, and the United Kingdom.