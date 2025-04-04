UN believes nobody can win trade war — spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS, April 4. /TASS/. Nobody can become a winner in a trade war, official spokesperson of the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said at a briefing.

"In a trade war, nobody wins, right?" he said. "Our concern right now is with the most vulnerable countries, which are the least equipped to deal with the current situation," Dujarric noted.

The starting trade war will adversely affect implementation of Sustainable Development Goals, he added.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced customs duties on products from 185 countries and territories. Universal tariffs of 10% will come into force on April 5. Individual ones will be in effect from April 9. Russia is not present in this list.