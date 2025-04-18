Trump believes Ukrainian conflict to be settled soon

WASHINGTON, April 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that a solution is near in the process of reaching agreements on a ceasefire in Ukraine and the settlement of the conflict.

"We are going to see if we can get it done," he told reporters at the White House, referring to the ceasefire and the settlement. "I think we have a really good chance of getting it done. And it's coming to a head right now," Trump added. When asked whether Russia is trying to cheat the US out of a settlement, the US president said: "Nobody's playing anybody." "No, nobody's playing me. I'm trying to help," he added.

Trump emphasized that he has a lot of experience in negotiations. "I know when people are playing us, and I know when they're not, and I have to see an enthusiasm to want to end it. And I think I see that enthusiasm. I think I see it from both sides, but you're going to know soon," he emphasized.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier told TASS that the Russian side seeks to settle the Ukrainian conflict and ensure its own interests.