Russia tries to secure release of almost 500 political prisoners in Ukraine

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Russia is working on appeals from almost 500 people repressed in Ukraine for their pro-Russian views, including from priests, human rights defenders and journalists, Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova said.

"Today I have more than 70 people in my field of vision, Russian citizens, who are petitioning to be taken to the territory of Russia, rescued, repatriated. There are also 400 people, citizens of Ukraine, who also suffered for pro-Russian interests and were subjected to criminal prosecution and punishment. We are constantly talking about these people," Moskalkova said in an interview with TASS.

According to her, among those repressed "are priests, journalists, human rights defenders, and just ordinary civilians who, by the will of fate, were on the territory of Ukraine. Some were engaged in trade, in social work."

She said that so far it has not been possible to reach an agreement with Ukraine on the repatriation of Russians. "But there are already isolated returns. And we hope that the dialogue will continue, culminating in the understanding and return of such people," Moskalkova said.