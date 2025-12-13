Over hundred people come to White House to rally against Trump's policies

WASHINGTON, December 14. /TASS/. More than a hundred people came to a protest rally at the White House to express their dissatisfaction with the policy of the administration of US President Donald Trump, a TASS correspondent reports.

Many participants came with banners "Trump should go now," "Impeach Trump," "Stop Trump." Speakers criticized expelling illegal migrants. The demonstrators called the current Washington administration "fascist" and chanted: "Trump must go!"

The action was organized by public organizations, including anti-war, leftist and supportive of migrants.

Trump has repeatedly stated that about 25 million people had entered the country illegally before he came to power, and has advocated stricter immigration policies. After the inauguration, the president introduced a state of emergency on the US border with Mexico. Trump promised to ensure the largest operation in American history to deport illegal migrants.

Trump's political opponents accuse his administration of overly harsh actions against migrants.