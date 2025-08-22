Russians' demand for tours to Europe up 30-50% in 2025 — tourism union

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russian tourists' demand for tours to European countries has increased by 30-50% in 2025 compared to last year, the press service of the Russian Union of Travel Industry (RST) reported.

"According to tour operators, the interest in tours to Europe has grown by 30-50% this year. Italy, France and Spain are the most popular destinations," the report said.

Experts expect the number of requests submitted in Russia for Schengen visas to exceed 700,000 by the end of 2025. The current growth in the number of applications averages 18-22% compared to last year.