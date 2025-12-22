MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The UK is pursuing a provocative policy aimed at drawing the United States into a confrontation with Russia, British foreign affairs journalist Frank Wright told TASS, commenting on a statement by FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov that Ukrainian security services carry out terrorist attacks and sabotage in Russia under the guidance of British agencies.

"If such [UK] policy is taking place it's obviously reckless and provocative. I think that in this case this would represent a deliberate attempt to provoke an overwhelming Russian response and thereby trigger direct United States' involvement," the journalist said.

According to Wright, this is because "it's not realistic for the Europeans or the British to win a war against Russia." "The British military is significantly reduced in size, the French have no heavy lift capability, the German army is in a terrible state. There is no significant military counterforce to the Russian counterforce," he explained.

"The only thing they can do is tripwire the Americans into direct confrontation. This is reckless," Wright concluded.