NEW YORK, December 22. /TASS/. Most points on a Ukraine deal have been agreed to, with a small sliver of the most difficult issues still on the table, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said.

When asked by a Fox News journalist about the prospects of the peace process, Stubb said the parties "are probably closer [to reaching a peace agreement] than we have been at any time."

"One was that Europe, Ukraine and the United States were united in our resolve to get a just and lasting peace <...> and the second one was the idea of security guarantees for Ukraine. So we're sort of almost there, but the most difficult 5% are still left," said the Finnish leader, who, according to media reports, has maintained close contact with US President Donald Trump.

Two-day talks between Russia and the United States were held in the US state of Florida over the weekend. The Russian delegation was led by Russian Special Presidential Envoy Kirill Dmitriev. The US side included US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and the US leader’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Earlier, Dmitriev told Russian reporters that the talks were constructive. He also noted that the warmongers were unable to hamper the peace process.