Russian-Azerbaijani relations continue to develop — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Relations between Moscow and Baku continue to develop, and Azerbaijan continues to take part in all formats of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said in a comment on Russian state television.

Commenting on Azerbaijani President Ilkham Aliyev’s absence at the St. Petersburg summit, Peskov said: "Well, this happens. Sometimes, a president’s work schedule does not allow a foreign visit."

"Nevertheless, Azerbaijan continues to take part in all formats of the CIS. Naturally, our bilateral relations also continue to develop. We appreciate the results of the presidents’ recent bilateral meeting in Dushanbe. And we will act in the spirit of the agreements that were reached there," he added.