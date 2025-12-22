Kremlin spokesman has no idea of what Vance meant by ‘breakthrough’ on Ukraine

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said he has no idea what US Vice President JD Vance meant when he said that the United States has reached "a breakthrough" in negotiations on Ukraine.

"Honestly, I don’t quite know what he was referring to. You know, it's hardly possible to try to resolve such a difficult problem in the public domain. But, on the other hand, we may get some clarity on this later," he said in a comment to Rossiya-1.

Over the weekend, US officials held separate talks with the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Miami. Following the talks, US Vice President JD Vance said: "The breakthrough that I do feel that we’ve made is that all of the issues are actually out in the open.".