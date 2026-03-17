MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The Kiev regime, led by Vladimir Zelensky, may have a share of the profits of Western arms companies, and therefore is trying to drag out the armed conflict with Russia and delay a peace agreement, member of the State Duma (lower house of Russia’s parliament) from the Republic of Crimea, retired Major General Leonid Ivlev said in an interview with TASS.

"Well, it looks like some kind of trade is going on there, right? It’s no secret that the longer the special military operation lasts, the more profits the military-industrial complex enterprises of Germany, Britain, France, and the United States will receive. After all, negotiations are ongoing, and the HIMARS rockets are still flying, and the French Scalps are still flying. Let me guess: isn’t the current Kiev leadership in cahoots with these defense industry companies? Are they in on kickbacks? After all, it’s money, it’s orders. And the longer the armed conflict lasts, the more profits the Western defense industry companies will make," the lawmaker said.

He added that, in light of this, Kiev will oppose a peace agreement with Russia and continue its rhetoric about fighting "to the last Ukrainian."