Hungarian Tisza party leader calls on Hungary’s president to step down

BUDAPEST, April 13. /TASS/. Peter Magyar, leader of Hungary’s opposition Tisza party that won the parliamentary elections, has called on the country’s leadership, including President Tamas Sulyok, to resign.

Speaking at a rally in Budapest, he also urged Prime Minister Viktor Orban not to make any decisions in the final days of his time in office.

"I call on the president of the republic to immediately ask me, as the leader of the winning party, to form a government, and then leave his post with the same dignity with which he assumed it. I call on all the puppets that Orban’s government has imposed on the public over the past 16 years to do the same," Magyar said, listing several senior positions, including the head of the Supreme Court and the chief of the state media conglomerate.

He also called on the "outgoing prime minister to act from now on as a caretaker head of government and avoid any decisions that could tie the hands of the next Tisza government."