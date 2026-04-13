Russian deputy talks Iran with ambassadors of Arab League countries

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Leonid Slutsky, head of the State Duma’s committee on international affairs and leader of the LDPR Party, has met with the ambassadors of the Arab League countries and discussed the situation around Iran, he said on Telegram.

"I met with the ambassadors of the Arab League countries at the Qatari embassy in Moscow. We discussed in detail the situation around Iran in the context of the escalation in the Persian Gulf, ways to resolve it, and Russia's role in the normalization and resolution of the massive crisis in the Middle East. I assured the representatives of the Arab League diplomatic corps of my readiness to provide all necessary assistance, including in the framework of parliamentary diplomacy," Slutsky wrote.

According to him, the primary task is to minimize the risks of further escalation in the region.

"Of course, it is necessary to strengthen Russia's cooperation with the states of the league through expansion of the existing formats and the creation of new ones. Such as, for example, the Russia-Arab World interparliamentary conference," the deputy noted.

Slutsky stressed the importance of cooperation with the Arab League as world politics and the system of international relations transform.