Sarmat ICBM superiority over Western counterparts, laser technology: Manturov’s statements

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Sarmat strategic intercontinental ballistic missile system (ICBM) has a combat reserve several times greater than its Western counterparts, the United States, in particular, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov stated.

He also noted that laser technologies open up prospects for implementation in all national industry sectors.

TASS has compiled the Deputy Prime Minister’s key statements.

Sarmat

Russian strategic missile system Sarmat vastly outperforms its Western counterparts in terms of combat capacity: "In terms of volume, power, and overall destructive potential, it surpasses the United States’ and other Western systems several times over."

Russia is at least several years ahead of its foreign partners in the technologies used in the Sarmat system: "As for the advanced technology that is used to achieve the goal, the information we have makes it clear that we are at least several years ahead of our foreign partners."

Laser technologies

Laser technologies "open up prospects for implementation in all national industry sectors: in particular, in weapons, military, and special-purpose equipment."

Russian laser systems designed to protect critical infrastructure and counter drones yield power that ranges from 4 kW to 90 kW: "Today, laser beams engage, in particular, unmanned aerial vehicles and the power of laser systems that we have and actively use today varies between 4 kW to 90 kW. This involves the systems that are used directly to protect critical infrastructure and counter UAVs. There are also special lasers whose characteristics I cannot discuss for the time being."

Import-substituted SSJ-100

Deliveries of import-substituted SJ-100s with PD-8 engines will begin at the end of this year or in the first quarter of 2027: "We assume that the Sukhoi Superjet aircraft will receive this engine once the overall aircraft certificate is received. We expect this to happen soon. Deliveries of these aircraft will begin either at the end of this year or in the first quarter of 2027. This depends directly on how the transfer and approval process with the first customer proceeds."

"As for quantity, we have repeatedly outlined these parameters; they will remain in place until 2030 and until 2035."