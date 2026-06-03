Space Energy exploring site for construction of Russia’s first private spaceport

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Private Russian space company Space Energy is at the preliminary stage of signing an agreement for implementation of Russia’s first private spaceport project and is holding regular working consultations, Space Energy CEO Georgy Yemelin told TASS.

Participants in the consultations include the government of the Primorsky Region, representatives of the Russian president’s plenipotentiary office in the Far Eastern Federal District, as well as relevant federal agencies.

"As of today, fundamental agreements on implementation of the private spaceport construction project have been reached. At present, the key objective is to determine the optimal site for its location. Together with regional and federal authorities, we are conducting regular working consultations to review possible locations and the parameters of the future facility," he said.

According to Yemelin, once potential sites are identified, specialists will begin engineering and geodetic surveys, as well as soil assessments, to confirm the feasibility of locating a launch complex there.

"This work is scheduled to begin within one to two weeks after promising construction locations are identified. We are also considering the possibility of locating the facility in an area covered by existing state support measures for investment projects, including advanced special economic development territories," the company head specified.

He noted that the project is being implemented in close cooperation with relevant regulators and authorities at all levels to ensure compliance with the necessary safety, environmental, and urban planning requirements.

Space Energy is a private space company focused on creating its own space products. The company’s priority areas include the development of launch vehicles, satellite platforms for small spacecraft, as well as orbital satellite constellations for data transmission.