Likelihood of conflict against Belarus, Russia very high — Belarusian Defense Ministry

MINSK, June 3. /TASS/. The Belarusian Defense Ministry has described the likelihood of a military conflict against Russia and Belarus and its subsequent transformation into a global conflict as extremely high.

At a meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states in Moscow, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin recalled the rapid militarization of Europe, the deployment of coalition troops to NATO's eastern border, and the maintenance of a forward military presence in Poland and the Baltic states.

"Therefore, assessing the current situation in the East European region, we conclude that the likelihood of a military conflict against Russia and Belarus, both members of the CSTO, as well as the possibility of its subsequent transformation from a regional to a global conflict, is extremely high," the Belarusian Defense Ministry's press service quoted Khrenin as saying.