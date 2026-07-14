Gulf countries opposed introduction of shipping fee in Strait of Hormuz —Trump

WASHINGTON, July 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump acknowledged that the Gulf countries spoke out against his idea of introducing a shipping fee in the Strait of Hormuz.

"I thought it was good," Trump said, answering a question at a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zeidi regarding his previously voiced idea of the US charging a fee of 20% of the value of transported cargo for ensuring safe navigation.

According to Trump, he was contacted by the leaders of the Gulf countries. "We'd love to do it a different way," the White House host noted. Earlier on Tuesday, he stated that he had abandoned the idea of introducing a shipping fee in the strait.