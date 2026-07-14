Iran seeks lawful sovereignty over Strait of Hormuz — vice president

RABAT, July 14. /TASS/. The Iranian government wants to establish sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz under the existing legal norms, said Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref.

"Tehran hopes to establish Iran's sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz in light of legal facts and norms," Aref said, according to Al-Mayadeen TV. "It is natural for Iran to control the Strait of Hormuz, just as it is natural for other countries to have the right to use it."

"What is happening in the Strait of Hormuz is a pretext for implementing the plans to establish [United States’] dominance in the region."