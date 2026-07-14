ISS operations extended through 2030 — Roscosmos chief

BAIKONUR /Kazakhstan/, July 14. /TASS/. Roscosmos and NASA have agreed to extend the operation of the International Space Station (ISS) through 2030, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Bakanov said.

"We reached agreement on three key issues. First, to extend joint operations of the ISS through 2030," Bakanov told a news conference after the Soyuz MS-29 crewed spacecraft docked with the International Space Station.

The Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle carrying the spacecraft lifted off at 2:48 p.m. GMT on July 14. Soyuz MS-29 docked with the ISS at 5:52 p.m. GMT. The spacecraft delivered Roscosmos cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina, along with NASA astronaut Anil Menon, to the station. They are scheduled to remain aboard the ISS for 261 days. The Russian mission includes 38 scientific experiments and two spacewalks.