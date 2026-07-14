Ambassador to Austria rejects accusations of Russia’s involvement in cyberattacks

VIENNA, July 14. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Austria Andrey Gromov has rejected the European Union’s accusations that Moscow is wreaking havoc through cyberattacks.

"The Russian ambassador stressed the inadmissibility of accusations of our involvement in any destructive actions as they are completely unsubstantiated. He expressed regret that official Vienna shares EU’s confrontational stance toward Moscow. He also stressed a response to the EU’s illegitimate sanctions will certainly follow," the embassy said on its Telegram channel.

The embassy recalled that the ambassador was summoned to the Austrian foreign ministry on July 14. Citing a statement by the EU High Representative condemning Russia’s alleged cyberattacks against government bodies and critical infrastructure in European Union member countries, the ministry pointed to the unacceptability of such malicious actions, which, according to its representatives, also affect Vienna. It also announced that Austria was joining the relevant sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities.