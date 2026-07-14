US, Iran continue to maintain contact, Trump says

NEW YORK, July 15. /TASS/. The United States and Iran maintain contact, with another round of communication taking place on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

Asked when he last spoke with an Iranian official, Trump said: "Well, not me, but, let’s say, my representatives. I have spoken to them, but my representatives over the course of well, actually, an hour ago."

"They want to make a deal, but every time they make a deal, they break it," the US president said, referring to Iranian authorities.

"I don’t want to negotiate now. <...> Three days ago, we had a deal," he added.

Trump also said that the US military would continue to carry out strikes on Iran. "I'll save the energy targets for last, but ultimately, we’ll hit energy targets," he pointed out.