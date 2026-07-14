Shells made by Rheinmetall's newest factory shipped to Ukraine

BERLIN, July 14. /TASS/. Top German defense firm Rheinmetall says its new factory in Unterlub has sent out its first artillery shells to Ukraine.

"Rheinmetall has delivered artillery ammunition to Ukraine from Unterlub for the first time. Previously, the deliveries were made from other Rheinmetall production sites," it said in a statement.

The company put the number of the "latest" RH1412 model shells, which can be used on various 155 mm armed systems, at "several tens of thousands," or more than half the order. The rest of the shells and launching charges will be delivered by the end of the year.

Rheinmetall opened the Unterlub plant in August 2025, when its CEO Armin Papperger said that the company intended to supply 100,000 to 200,000 shells from this factory to Ukraine annually.