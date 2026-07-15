SIMFEROPOL, July 15. /TASS/. By providing military aid to Ukraine, Germany does not help resolve the conflict, but the country is attempting to provoke further escalation and is stoking a world war, member of the State Duma (lower house of Russia’s parliament), retired Major General Leonid Ivlev told TASS.

Germany is the largest donor to Ukraine. The German Cabinet reported that Berlin has provided Kiev with about €39 billion in humanitarian and €55 billion in military aid since February 24, 2022. Reuters reported that Germany will finance the purchase of 50,000 Skyfall attack drones for Ukraine that are equipped with automatic target tracking software. The contract is worth around €90 million.

"German revanchists ... still hold onto the dream of revising the outcome of the Second World War and plan to attack Russia by 2030, according to their statements. The means of aggression and the closest ally for the [Friedrich] Merz office is Ukraine, and Berlin is arming the fascist Kiev regime in every possible way," Ivlev said. "Such Berlin actions do not contribute to conflict settlement, but lead to an escalation of hostilities and fuel a world war, which Germany has traditionally excelled in."

The lawmaker recalled that the German government website lists weapons supplied to Ukraine, including Leopard tanks, Marder infantry fighting vehicles, Patriot and Iris surface-to-air missile systems, Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, TRML-4D radars, missiles, projectiles, cartridges, UAVs of different power and range and various military accessories. "The number of weapons is constantly growing, nevertheless, the skill and strength of Russian soldiers are turning them into scrap metal," Ivlev added.