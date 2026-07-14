Nevsky Shipyard floats out Project 23130 medium sea tanker for Russian Navy

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The Nevsky Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) has floated out the Project 23130 medium-sized fuel replenishment vessel Aleksey Shein being built for the Russian Navy, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Today, a ceremony was held at the Nevsky Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant of the United Shipbuilding Corporation to float out the Project 23130 medium sea tanker being built for the Navy. The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Navy Main Command, the Nevsky Shipyard of the United Shipbuilding Corporation and honorary guests," the ministry said in a statement.

The Project 23130 medium sea tanker is capable of transferring and receiving liquid cargoes at sea, and also receiving, transporting and handing over dry cargo. The tanker can simultaneously supply fuel to three ships moving at a distance of 50 meters to 100 meters. The tanker fits the Arc 4 ice-class category and can navigate independently in sparse first-year Arctic ice of up to 0.8 meters thick, it specified.