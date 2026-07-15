Trump avoids direct answer on possible seizure of Kharg Island

NEW YORK, July 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump declined to directly answer a question about whether he plans to send US troops to seize Iran’s Kharg Island in an interview with Fox News.

"I can't say that to you because if I did, it would be foolish," Trump said, asked if he still intended to take Kharg Island.

He noted, however, that "sometimes you need a ground campaign." " But we have other people that will do the ground campaign for us," the US leader added without providing further details.