Argentina suspends cooperation with Russia on peaceful nuclear energy — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Argentina has ceased cooperation with Russia in the field of peaceful nuclear energy, Russian Ambassador to Argentina Dmitry Feoktistov told Izvestia.

"As far as we know, bilateral cooperation in the field of peaceful nuclear energy is currently not being carried out," the diplomat told the publication.

Feoktistov informed Izvestia that, at the same time, mutual interest is being registered between Russian and Argentinian companies in cooperation in the electric power industry, renewable energy sources and the oil and gas industry.

The agreement between the Russian and Argentinian governments on cooperation in the field of peaceful nuclear energy, signed back in the summer of 2014, entered into force in November 2018.